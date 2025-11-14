Ad imageAd image
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’

Ghanaian artist FloEazy is back with “Unnoticed,” a bold, joyful statement of his musical skill.

FloEazy makes a bold return with his latest single, “Unnoticed”, a track that reaffirms his undeniable musical talent.

After taking some time away, FloEazy reveals that music is more than just a passion—it’s a source of pure joy and personal satisfaction.

With “Unnoticed,” he reminds fans of the powerhouse performer they’ve been waiting for, showcasing his unique style, lyrical depth, and commanding presence.

Speaking on the release, FloEazy shared, “My talent is something I can’t run away from… music is just something that gives me a satisfying feeling of joy… I hereby present to you, your very own FloEazy. I know you all miss this side of me.”

“Unnoticed” promises to captivate listeners with FloEazy’s signature energy and artistry, positioning him as one of Ghana’s emerging musical forces.

Unnoticed is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Unnoticed on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.lks.to/FloEazy/Unnoticed.

Cover Artwork: Unnoticed - FloEazy
Cover Artwork: Unnoticed – FloEazy
