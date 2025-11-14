Jay Q releases ‘Gbelewu’ – an Afrobeats song about emotional survival

Legendary Ghanaian producer and artist Jay Q has released “Gbelewu“, a modern Afrobeats track that blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary production.

Available now on all music platforms, the self-produced single explores themes of emotional detachment and self-preservation.

The song’s title, “Gbelewu,” anchors an infectious hook that drives the track’s hypnotic energy.

Jay Q adopts the metaphor of a skeleton — stripped bare, having overcome negativity, and now immune to emotional manipulation.

The lyrics reference the philosophy of seeing, hearing, and speaking no evil, whilst acknowledging humanity’s capacity for harm.

Built on the authentic Ghanaian Afrobeats sound, “Gbelewu” showcases Jay Q’s production skills alongside his introspective songwriting.

The Afrobeats sound provides a danceable foundation for deeper themes about protecting one’s peace and becoming emotionally unreachable when necessary.

This release marks Jay Q’s powerful return to the Ghanaian music scene, blending the rich rhythms of Afrobeats with heartfelt messages about love, relationships, and trust that speak to today’s listeners.

Cover Artwork: Gbelewu – Jay Q