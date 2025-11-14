Ad imageAd image
New music! Young Onze releases ‘Show Something’ featuring Astro Wrld

Young Onze has teamed up with Astro Wrld for a street-certified anthem titled “Show Something.”

Ghanaian rap talent Young Onze has teamed up with Astro Wrld for a street-certified anthem titled “Show Something.”

Produced by Asebwoy, with Mogyeez handling the mastering and DJ Richies blessing the beat with smooth piano lines, the record captures the unapologetic energy of today’s youth.

“Show Something” sparks a real conversation on the streets — about confidence, success, and self-worth.

The message is clear: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Whether it’s money, beauty, or hustle, Young Onze’s lyrics challenge everyone to step up and own what they have.

Astro Wrld’s feature adds an extra layer of charisma, blending perfectly with Onze’s gritty delivery. Together, they’ve crafted a track that feels both motivational and infectious — the kind of song that dominates playlists and turns up every party.

With this release, Young Onze once again proves why he’s one of Ghana’s freshest voices in hip-hop. “Show Something” isn’t just a track; it’s a movement.

Cover Artwork: Show Something - Young Onze feat. Astro Wrld
