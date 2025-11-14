‘Odo Dada’: Bisa Kdei delivers heartfelt love story

Ghanaian highlife maestro Bisa Kdei returns with his latest single, “Odo Dada”, offering fans a refreshing taste of his signature melodic style.

After exploring foreign-inspired sounds in recent releases like “Regina”, this new track brings listeners back to the classic Bisa Kdei vibe, reminiscent of hits such as “Odo Carpenter”.

“Odo Dada” beautifully blends Bisa Kdei’s soulful vocals with rich guitar strings and authentic highlife rhythms, creating a sound that instantly captures the heart of traditional Ghanaian music.

The track tells a compelling love story, delivered with heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies that resonate deeply with fans.

More than just a song, “Odo Dada” showcases Bisa Kdei’s mastery in crafting, blending, and producing highlife music, reminding the world why he remains one of Ghana’s most talented and influential highlife artists.

Cover Artwork: Odo Dada – Bisa Kdei