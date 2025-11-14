Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Odo Dada’: Bisa Kdei delivers heartfelt love story

Bisa Kdei releases “Odo Dada,” a soulful highlife single blending vocals, and authentic Ghanaian rhythms.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian highlife maestro Bisa Kdei returns with his latest single, “Odo Dada”, offering fans a refreshing taste of his signature melodic style.

After exploring foreign-inspired sounds in recent releases like “Regina”, this new track brings listeners back to the classic Bisa Kdei vibe, reminiscent of hits such as “Odo Carpenter”.

“Odo Dada” beautifully blends Bisa Kdei’s soulful vocals with rich guitar strings and authentic highlife rhythms, creating a sound that instantly captures the heart of traditional Ghanaian music.

The track tells a compelling love story, delivered with heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies that resonate deeply with fans.

More than just a song, “Odo Dada” showcases Bisa Kdei’s mastery in crafting, blending, and producing highlife music, reminding the world why he remains one of Ghana’s most talented and influential highlife artists.

Cover Artwork: Odo Dada - Bisa Kdei
Cover Artwork: Odo Dada – Bisa Kdei
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Jay Q releases ‘Gbelewu’ – an Afrobeats song about emotional survival
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Dancegod Lloyd feats. Medikal & Shatta Wale on new song ‘Our Wife’
Sarkodie features rising artist AlorG on new song ‘Put It On God’
‘Wave’ by Kwartengg is the song of self-belief you need
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
Next Article FloEazy FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

OG Emmy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
OG Emmy celebrates romance and desire with “My Baby”
Africa
SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
News
Guru NKZ
‘Ashawo’: Guru NKZ returns with humour and heat in new song
Music
Elsie Raad
New music! Elsie Raad releases debut ‘LDL(H)A)’ EP
Music
Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga releases ‘Badness’ music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
I had to choose between a Ghc100k and Lynx – Kuami Eugene
News
KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”
Interviews
Spotify. Credit: Supplied.
Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners
News
David Oscar Dogbe
New music! David Oscar ushers in ‘New Dawn’
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
It will happen – Black Sherif promises Amakye Dede collaboration
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like