Sarkodie features rising artist AlorG on new song ‘Put It On God’

Ghanaian music heavyweight Sarkodie returns with rising star AlorG on their powerful new single ‘Put It On God’.

The track fuses slick rap verses with Afrobeat-driven production, delivering a message of faith, perseverance and triumph over adversity.

Produced to uplift, the single showcases AlorG’s fresh energy and Sarkodie’s seasoned lyricism, and is already generating buzz across Ghana’s urban playlist circuit.

With its infectious hook and bold refrain, Put It On God elevates both artists to new heights, speaking to listeners who believe in effort, endurance and divine support.

Whether you’re an Afrobeat lover or a fan of gritty hip-hop flair, this collaboration delivers a confident anthem for 2025.

Cover Artwork: Put It On God – Sarkodie & AlorG