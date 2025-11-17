Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’

Diana Hamilton returns with a soul-stirring masterpiece titled “Aha Ye (The Good Place)”, featuring South Africa’s celebrated worship leader Ntokozo Mbambo and Ghanaian gospel legend Elder Mireku.

This inspiring collaboration blends rich vocals, deep spirituality, and timeless African gospel expressions, creating a worship experience that lifts hearts toward God.

“Aha Ye (The Good Place)” celebrates God’s faithfulness and reminds believers of the peace and hope found in His presence.

Diana Hamilton’s emotive delivery, Ntokozo Mbambo’s unmistakable vocal strength, and Elder Mireku’s iconic ministry merge beautifully to produce a song destined to bless generations.

With its powerful message, captivating harmonies, and spirit-filled atmosphere, “Aha Ye (The Good Place)” stands out as one of 2025’s most anticipated gospel releases.