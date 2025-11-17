Team Eternity Ghana breathes life into timeless gospel songs with ‘Old Classics’

Team Eternity Ghana returns with “Old Classics,” a heartfelt new song that honours the timeless foundations of Ghanaian gospel.

This special collection revives beloved songs originally written by Prof. Kofi Abraham, The Saints Group Singers, Alex Acheampong & The Young Missionaries, and James Tsemafo Arthur—icons whose works have shaped generations of worship across the nation.

With rich vocal arrangements, modern instrumentation, and Team Eternity Ghana’s signature contemporary-worship touch, “Old Classics” bridges the past and present, reintroducing these treasured hymns to today’s audiences.

The song captures the nostalgia, depth, and spiritual weight of these original compositions while presenting them in a fresh, inspiring format suitable for churches, choirs, and global gospel listeners.

“Old Classics” celebrates Ghana’s deep gospel heritage and highlights Team Eternity Ghana’s commitment to preserving and refreshing the music that laid the foundation for modern worship expression.