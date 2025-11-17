‘Touch It’: Nina Ricchie returns with a seductive, high-energy new song

Nina Ricchie makes a bold and confident return with her brand-new single, “Touch It”, a sleek, modern Afro-fusion record crafted for the clubs, the nightlife scene, and the global streaming audience.

“Touch It” delivers a polished, high-energy production characterized by a vibrant mid-tempo bounce.

The record stands out as club-friendly and playlist-ready, ideal for viral social media moments and DJ rotation across Ghana, Nigeria, and the international Afro-fusion community.

“Touch It” marks a fresh chapter for Nina Ricchie as she re-establishes her presence in the music landscape with confidence, flair, and undeniable commercial potential.

Nina Ricchie

With its seductive energy and modern production, the single positions her for major impact across digital platforms and nightlife circuits. Nina Ricchie is a Ghanaian-rooted, Toronto-based recording artist.

Her music blends Afrobeats, R&B, Hip-Hop, and world-music influences, drawing heavily from her African heritage to create a richly soulful and modern sound.

She gained popularity in Ghana in part due to her bold, curvaceous image.

Nina has collaborated with big names in Ghana’s music scene, including D-Black, Fameye, Medikal, and more. Nina Ricchie is back, sleek, unapologetic, and ready to take over.

Follow her on social media:

Instagram: @ricchiericch

X: @NinaRicchie

SnapChat: @ricchiericch

YouTube: Nina Ricchie