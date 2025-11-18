Ad imageAd image
Abebe Tabi releases ‘Thank You Lord’ after miraculous near-death experience

Soldier and Reverend Abebe Tabi releases “Thank You Lord,” a heartfelt worship anthem born from a near-death experience.

In a powerful fusion of his military background, spiritual calling, and musical talent, Abebe Tabi has released his latest single, “Thank You Lord.”

This moving track is more than just a song; it’s a profound testament born from a life-altering near-death experience.

Abebe Tabi’s ministry is rooted in expressing gratitude for God’s providence and protection, echoing the timeless truth of Psalms 107:1 NIV: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” This theme resonates deeply within his new release.

The genesis of “Thank You Lord” traces back to February 9th, 2014, when Abebe Tabi was aboard a RAF Voyager aircraft that unexpectedly plummeted over the Black Sea.

In that terrifying moment of sudden descent, Tabi’s immediate response was not fear, but an instinctive surrender and whispers of “Jesus” and “Thank You Lord.”

Abebe Tabi

He recalls, “I wasn’t thanking God for what was happening — I was thanking Him because I knew He was still in control,” embodying the spirit of 1 Thessalonians 5:18 HCSB: “Give thanks in everything, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

Miraculously, the pilot regained control, averting disaster, a harrowing experience that became the catalyst for Tabi’s transformational gratitude.

This single is Tabi’s “soldier’s salute to a faithful God,” aiming to inspire listeners to reflect on their own moments of divine intervention and to express their thankfulness for life, purpose, and grace, especially in times of battle, both external and internal.

Beyond his musical endeavors, he convenes the annual “Love2Worship” gathering, promoting love and obedience to God through music and fellowship.

Ronica Sings unleashes powerful new song ‘Yahweh Reigns’
New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Team Eternity Ghana breathes life into timeless gospel songs with ‘Old Classics’
‘Touch It’: Nina Ricchie returns with a seductive, high-energy new song
Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’
