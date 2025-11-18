Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’

Onn Gospel revitalises timeless Ghanaian praise songs in a soulful new medley with Siisi Baidoo.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Onn Gospel has released “Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley”, a moving and revitalised expression of Ghana’s cherished Presbyterian hymns and praise songs.

Featuring celebrated worship leader Siisi Baidoo, this medley blends traditional melodies with fresh contemporary arrangements to create a deeply spiritual and uplifting worship experience.

The release honours Ghana’s rich Christian and Presbyterian heritage, bringing together songs that have shaped generations of believers.

Through soulful vocals, rich harmonies, and inspiring musical direction, Onn Gospel and Siisi Baidoo invite listeners into an atmosphere filled with thanksgiving, reflection, and heartfelt praise.

Designed to resonate with both long-standing worshippers and a new generation of gospel music enthusiasts, the medley offers a compelling fusion of history and modernity.

“Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley” stands as a testament to the enduring power of gospel music to unite, inspire, and transform.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Team Eternity Ghana breathes life into timeless gospel songs with ‘Old Classics’
‘Touch It’: Nina Ricchie returns with a seductive, high-energy new song
Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’
Black Sherif releases emotional music video for ‘Sacrifice’
Siisi Baidoo celebrates the finished work of Christ in ‘Wawie’ feat. Kweku Teye
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article The Matter - Lalid 2025 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram. I was hungrier than them – Kuami Eugene on days at Lynx Entertainment
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

The Matter - Lalid
2025 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Joshua Ahenkorah
‘Dzi Dew (Rejoice)’ Medley: Joshua Ahenkorah releases a new song
Music
KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”
Interviews
Spotify. Credit: Supplied.
Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners
News
lan Otchere. Photo Credit: Supplied.
lan Otchere is the new West Night Publishing West Africa Liaison, A&R and Sync Manager
Africa News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
I was hungrier than them – Kuami Eugene on days at Lynx Entertainment
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
It’s one of the best songs I’ve made this year – Black Sherif reveals
News
Shots from the Absa Spark Zone show the beach alive with colour and joy. Photo Credit: ABSA Bank
Tidal Rave Festival 2025 draws crowds to La Palm Royal Beach with Black Sherif, Ayra Starr
News
DJ Shagy. Photo Credit: Supplied
DJ Shagy releases “Tonight”, a feel-good amapiano track
Africa
SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like