New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’

Onn Gospel has released “Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley”, a moving and revitalised expression of Ghana’s cherished Presbyterian hymns and praise songs.

Featuring celebrated worship leader Siisi Baidoo, this medley blends traditional melodies with fresh contemporary arrangements to create a deeply spiritual and uplifting worship experience.

The release honours Ghana’s rich Christian and Presbyterian heritage, bringing together songs that have shaped generations of believers.

Through soulful vocals, rich harmonies, and inspiring musical direction, Onn Gospel and Siisi Baidoo invite listeners into an atmosphere filled with thanksgiving, reflection, and heartfelt praise.

Designed to resonate with both long-standing worshippers and a new generation of gospel music enthusiasts, the medley offers a compelling fusion of history and modernity.

“Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley” stands as a testament to the enduring power of gospel music to unite, inspire, and transform.