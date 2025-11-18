Ronica Sings unleashes powerful new song ‘Yahweh Reigns’

After over two decades of ministering through soul-stirring gospel music, the esteemed Ronica Sings, has unveiled her latest single, “Yahweh Reigns.”

The song beautifully blends Ronica’s signature soulful worship with profound lyrical depth, designed to serve as both a personal testimony and a collective anthem of praise for believers worldwide.

Ronica Sings’ journey in gospel music is marked by deep commitment and a divine calling, which began when she gathered neighborhood children to sing at just twelve years old.

By fifteen, she was a dedicated church choir member, eventually launching her debut album, “Se Me Kai” (When I Remember), in 2002.

Her ministry expanded across Canada and the United States, further solidified by her sophomore album “In His Presence” (2012) and “Breakout” (2014), leading to her crowning as Singer of the Year at Alberta’s Obsidian Awards.

The year 2025 has seen Ronica Sings re-emerge with remarkable vigor, breathing new life into her timeless worship anthem “Enye Wo” with a spirit-filled remix featuring acclaimed minister Piesie Esther.

This was followed by impactful releases like “Covenant Keeping God” and “Yeshua Hamashiach,” reaffirming her commitment to magnifying God’s name through her music.

From her humble beginnings to ministering on international platforms, Ronica Sings embodies authenticity, perseverance, and unshakable faith.

As she continues to inspire with her message, “It’s not by might, nor by power, but by His Spirit,” Ronica Sings reaffirms that true worship transcends performance it is a divine calling.