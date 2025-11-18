Shatta Wale releases new song Abonko, produced by PAQ

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has released a brand-new single titled “Abonko”, produced by long-time collaborator PAQ.

The track arrives with Shatta Wale’s signature energy, blending catchy melodies and bold lyrical delivery to create a sound destined for both street playlists and mainstream airwaves.

“Abonko” continues the artist’s consistent run of releases, showcasing his ability to fuse dancehall influences with contemporary Ghanaian music culture.

PAQ’s production brings a vibrant, rhythmic backdrop that complements Shatta Wale’s commanding vocal style, resulting in a track that is both infectious and radio-ready.

Fans have already begun responding enthusiastically across social media, praising the single’s lively tempo and unmistakable Shatta Wale flair.

Cover Artwork: Abonko – Shatta Wale