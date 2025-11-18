‘Sweet’ by Prince Bright is the new song you need to listen to

Ghanaian music veteran Prince Bright has released a new single titled “Sweet”, a vibrant Afrobeats track that reflects his remarkable resilience twelve years after the passing of his Buk Bak groupmate and close friend, Ronnie Coches.

Once pioneers of the Hiplife movement, Buk Bak dominated the early 2000s with back-to-back hits until tragedy struck in 2013.

Ronnie’s sudden death left a deep void in Ghana’s music industry—and an even deeper one in Prince Bright’s life.

Reflecting on his journey, Prince Bright admits the years that followed were emotionally turbulent as he struggled to redefine himself as a solo act.

Yet, despite moments of doubt, music continued to call him back. “I love what I do and believe it’s God’s divine calling,” he shared.

His new single “Sweet” captures this spirit of perseverance. Rather than a tribute, it is a lively, dance-ready tune that channels the vibrant energy Buk Bak was known for while embracing fresh contemporary rhythms.

Cover Artwork: Sweet – Prince Bright