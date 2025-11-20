Jah Lead releases new single “Guilt of Music (101)”

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Jah Lead steps boldly into a new era with his latest EP, Guilt of Music (101), a dance-driven project that combines reggae, dancehall, and afro-inspired energy into a joyful, emotional experience. This new body of work is more than music; it’s a reflection of growth, courage, and personal awakening.

The title Guilt of Music comes from a place of honesty and self-reflection. “It comes from the feeling that I had more to offer as an artist,” Jah Lead shares. “In the early days of my career, I held back because I cared too much about how others felt and what they thought. I could have created more for myself. Now that I’m aware of who I am, I want to correct that guilt of hiding my true expression, that’s why I chose Guilt of Music 101 for the EP.”

Designed to uplift and energize, the five-song EP is intentionally crafted to get people moving. “This is a dance EP,” he explains. “It’s mostly dancehall, meant to make people happy while they enjoy the lyrics. It has a carnival spirit. It’s built for joy.” Tracks like “Have Fun” and “Dutty Wine” deliver that festive pulse, while the final track, Ride With You, takes a more personal turn. “It’s from a real-life experience. Life teaches you things, and sometimes you must document what it brings.”

Jah Lead’s natural connection with rhythm began long before the studio days. Growing up in Anomabo, music was part of everyday life. “My dad always played loud music at home and took us to the beach a lot,” he recalls. “I loved how people celebrated festivals with music and dance. It shaped how I understand sound, to me, music is joy and community.”

His artistry later deepened through professional experience at Globe Wave Studio and then with Samini’s HighGrade Family, where he worked alongside artists like Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and producer Brainy Beatz. “I entered the industry for the fun of it, not knowing much about the business side,” he says. “I learned that from Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Ofori Amponsah, and others. Those lessons changed the way I worked.”

Since his breakthrough with Lonely, a track that earned nationwide recognition, Jah Lead has continued growing creatively. His 2021 project Love Is Coming explored romantic reggae in Twi, and now Guilt of Music (101) marks a confident shift into expressive, dance-centered music.

Balancing his passion for music with his role as a police officer, he approaches both responsibilities with discipline. “It’s not easy, but I value both careers. I treat them as work that must be done. Sometimes the schedules clash, but I manage my time well, when to be on duty, when to be in the studio. Thanks to Jah, I find balance.”

Musically, he draws inspiration from timeless greats like Bob Marley, Kojo Antwi, and Wayne Wonder. “I don’t see them as old school,” he says. “Great music lasts. I want to be consistent and conscious, not just a one-time hitmaker.”

At its core, Guilt of Music (101) is a declaration of artistic freedom. “Music is my way of saying what I want to say,” Jah Lead explains. “People will always try to tell you what to do, and for a long time that slowed my self-expression. Now, I choose to be myself. I want to raise the consciousness of my listeners and give them something different from what they’re used to here in Ghana and across the world.”

With this EP setting the tone, Jah Lead is already working toward the next chapter. His debut album is underway, and collaborations, including one with J Derobie, are already in motion. “There’s a lot more music coming,” he assures. “Trust Jah Lead. Up to the fullest.”