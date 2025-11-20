Ad imageAd image
Music

Jah Lead releases new single “Guilt of Music (101)”

Jah Lead releases his most honest and energetic work yet with "Guilt of Music (101)".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Jah Lead. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Jah Lead. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Jah Lead steps boldly into a new era with his latest EP, Guilt of Music (101), a dance-driven project that combines reggae, dancehall, and afro-inspired energy into a joyful, emotional experience. This new body of work is more than music; it’s a reflection of growth, courage, and personal awakening.

The title Guilt of Music comes from a place of honesty and self-reflection. “It comes from the feeling that I had more to offer as an artist,” Jah Lead shares. “In the early days of my career, I held back because I cared too much about how others felt and what they thought. I could have created more for myself. Now that I’m aware of who I am, I want to correct that guilt of hiding my true expression, that’s why I chose Guilt of Music 101 for the EP.”

Designed to uplift and energize, the five-song EP is intentionally crafted to get people moving. “This is a dance EP,” he explains. “It’s mostly dancehall, meant to make people happy while they enjoy the lyrics. It has a carnival spirit. It’s built for joy.” Tracks like “Have Fun” and “Dutty Wine” deliver that festive pulse, while the final track, Ride With You, takes a more personal turn. “It’s from a real-life experience. Life teaches you things, and sometimes you must document what it brings.”

Jah Lead’s natural connection with rhythm began long before the studio days. Growing up in Anomabo, music was part of everyday life. “My dad always played loud music at home and took us to the beach a lot,” he recalls. “I loved how people celebrated festivals with music and dance. It shaped how I understand sound, to me, music is joy and community.”

His artistry later deepened through professional experience at Globe Wave Studio and then with Samini’s HighGrade Family, where he worked alongside artists like Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and producer Brainy Beatz. “I entered the industry for the fun of it, not knowing much about the business side,” he says. “I learned that from Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Ofori Amponsah, and others. Those lessons changed the way I worked.”

Since his breakthrough with Lonely, a track that earned nationwide recognition, Jah Lead has continued growing creatively. His 2021 project Love Is Coming explored romantic reggae in Twi, and now Guilt of Music (101) marks a confident shift into expressive, dance-centered music.

Balancing his passion for music with his role as a police officer, he approaches both responsibilities with discipline. “It’s not easy, but I value both careers. I treat them as work that must be done. Sometimes the schedules clash, but I manage my time well, when to be on duty, when to be in the studio. Thanks to Jah, I find balance.”

Musically, he draws inspiration from timeless greats like Bob Marley, Kojo Antwi, and Wayne Wonder. “I don’t see them as old school,” he says. “Great music lasts. I want to be consistent and conscious, not just a one-time hitmaker.”

At its core, Guilt of Music (101) is a declaration of artistic freedom. “Music is my way of saying what I want to say,” Jah Lead explains. “People will always try to tell you what to do, and for a long time that slowed my self-expression. Now, I choose to be myself. I want to raise the consciousness of my listeners and give them something different from what they’re used to here in Ghana and across the world.”

With this EP setting the tone, Jah Lead is already working toward the next chapter. His debut album is underway, and collaborations, including one with J Derobie, are already in motion. “There’s a lot more music coming,” he assures. “Trust Jah Lead. Up to the fullest.”

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Jah Lead bounces back with new single – Shame on You
The Guinness Accravaganza Presents An Exciting New Edition On April 20
Sokoo! Teflon Flexx inserts new banger featuring the scintillating vocals of Jah Lead
Jah Lead takes a spin with Amapiano on latest ‘DinDing’ banger!
Video: Marry Me by Jah Lead
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Samini Samini announces Samini Xperience Concert for 24th December 2025
Next Article Lamisi Lamisi celebrates the rhythm of life in new song ‘No Orgasm In Heaven’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Asake. Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram.
AfroFuture presents “Curated By Culture” | ASAKE Live in South Africa
Africa News
Nina Ricchie
‘Touch It’: Nina Ricchie returns with a seductive, high-energy new song
Music
lan Otchere. Photo Credit: Supplied.
lan Otchere is the new West Night Publishing West Africa Liaison, A&R and Sync Manager
Africa News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lyrics: “Put Am On God” by AratheJay
Lyrics
Darkua. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Darkua has two songs on Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best Of 2025”
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

SURAN. Photo Credit: SURAN/Instagram.
SURAN headlines Ghana’s first K-Pop fan concert
Africa News
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay gifts Kasoa traders ahead of Shay Concert
News
Samini
Samini announces Samini Xperience Concert for 24th December 2025
News
Twitch 4EVA
New music! Twitch 4EVA releases ‘ANOPA 222’
Music
Mhagan. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Mhagan unveils new single ‘Hopeless Romantic’
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like