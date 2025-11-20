Lamisi celebrates the rhythm of life in new song ‘No Orgasm In Heaven’

Lamisi has released “No Orgasm In Heaven,” is a bold, culture-rich creation new song inspired by a humorous slogan painted on the back of a public bus in Accra.

Echoing the spirit of Atongo Zimba’s classic “No Beer in Heaven,” the message is simple: enjoy your life now, because heaven is already here.

The track forms part of Let Us Clap, a project born from the clapping rhythms of women in northern Ghana and crafted in collaboration with the ever-inventive Wanlov the Kubolor.

Known for his playful creativity and boundary-pushing artistry, Wanlov brings a vibrant twist to Lamisi’s powerful vocals.

Together, they merge ancient hand patterns, traditional acoustic sounds and hypnotic, digitally treated vocal textures to create a unique sonic landscape.

Rooted in community and celebrating female strength, “No Orgasm in Heaven” stands as a striking piece of African futurism with a warm, beating heart.