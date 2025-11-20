Ad imageAd image
Music

Lamisi celebrates the rhythm of life in new song ‘No Orgasm In Heaven’

‘No Orgasm in Heaven’ by Lamisi fuses northern Ghana rhythms with bold, modern sonic artistry.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Lamisi has released “No Orgasm In Heaven,” is a bold, culture-rich creation new song inspired by a humorous slogan painted on the back of a public bus in Accra.

Echoing the spirit of Atongo Zimba’s classic “No Beer in Heaven,” the message is simple: enjoy your life now, because heaven is already here.

The track forms part of Let Us Clap, a project born from the clapping rhythms of women in northern Ghana and crafted in collaboration with the ever-inventive Wanlov the Kubolor.

Known for his playful creativity and boundary-pushing artistry, Wanlov brings a vibrant twist to Lamisi’s powerful vocals.

Together, they merge ancient hand patterns, traditional acoustic sounds and hypnotic, digitally treated vocal textures to create a unique sonic landscape.

Rooted in community and celebrating female strength, “No Orgasm in Heaven” stands as a striking piece of African futurism with a warm, beating heart.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
A new chapter begins: Lamisi announces Real World Records deal
Abebe Tabi releases ‘Thank You Lord’ after miraculous near-death experience
Ronica Sings unleashes powerful new song ‘Yahweh Reigns’
New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Team Eternity Ghana breathes life into timeless gospel songs with ‘Old Classics’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Samini Samini announces Samini Xperience Concert for 24th December 2025
Next Article Mellissa Mellissa drops new song ‘Goodboy (Kweku)’ featuring Joey B and Moliy
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG to perform at CAF Awards 2025
News
Abbi Ayizam
Abbi Ima reintroduces herself as Abbi Ayizam
News
Young Onze
New music! Young Onze releases ‘Show Something’ featuring Astro Wrld
Music
Diana Hamilton,
Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
It’s one of the best songs I’ve made this year – Black Sherif reveals
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Samini
Samini announces Samini Xperience Concert for 24th December 2025
News
Mhagan. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Mhagan unveils new single ‘Hopeless Romantic’
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
‘Put Am God’ by AratheJay hits dual Apple Music “Best of 2025” playlists on “Africa Now” and “Africa Rising”
News
Darkua. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Darkua has two songs on Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best Of 2025”
News
Ko-Jo Cue & Kweku Smoke. Credit: Supplied.
Walking with KANI: The Gospel According to Kweku Smoke and Ko-Jo Cue
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like