Mellissa drops new song ‘Goodboy (Kweku)’ featuring Joey B and Moliy

Mellissa returns with a sultry, rhythm-soaked single titled “Goodboy (Kweku)”, featuring the smooth lyrical flair of Joey B and the dreamy, honey-toned vocals of MOLIY.

Built around themes of love, devotion and playful seduction, “Goodboy (Kweku)” explores the irresistible push-and-pull of romance.

The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of deep affection, flirtation and emotional vulnerability, as Mellissa urges her lover to “be a good boy” while celebrating the intensity of true desire.

Blending Afro-fusion melodies with sensual harmonies, the track moves between bold declarations, teasing banter and heartfelt promises of loyalty.

Joey B’s charismatic verse adds humour and swagger, while Moliy elevates the atmosphere with her signature softness and melodic warmth.

Together, the trio create a modern love anthem that feels fresh, vibrant and deeply relatable. “Goodboy (Kweku)” stands as a celebration of chemistry, commitment and the intoxicating sweetness of finding someone who truly sees your worth.

Cover Artwork: Goodboy (Kweku) – Mellissa feat. Joey B & MOLIY