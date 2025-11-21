King Promise & Davido team up for infectious new song ‘Bad Habits’

King Promise teams up with Davido for their infectious new single, “Bad Habits”, a track that is already creating waves in the Afrobeat scene.

This track follows his explosive single “See What We’ve Done” with hitmaker and close collaborator Mr Eazi, which rose to #1 on the Ghana music charts and Shazam, amassing over 10 million global streams in its first month.

“Bad Habits” offers fans a glimpse into King Promise’s next phase of artistry as he prepares for what promises to be a massive 2026, defined by growth, collaboration, and taking Ghanaian culture global.

Playful and confident, the track captures the essence of carefree enjoyment—the kind of song that instantly lifts the mood and brings people together.

This song is all about fun, enjoyment, and bringing people together. It’s that feeling of letting loose, connecting, and just enjoying the moment—ironically, no overthinking, just vibes. King Promise

Built around infectious rhythms and the effortless chemistry between King Promise and Davido, the track reaffirms Promise’s gift for creating music that feels both timeless and trendy.

It’s fun, tongue-in-cheek, and made to be shared—a reflection of his evolving artistry as he steps into a new phase with warmth, energy, and authenticity.

Produced by Gideonite, “Bad Habits” embodies the warmth, confidence, and ease that define King Promise’s sound.

The song pairs rich melodies with rhythm-driven production, creating a soundscape that feels effortlessly global while remaining true to his Ghanaian roots.

Cover Artwork: Bad Habits – King Promise & Davido