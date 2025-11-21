New music! Maxzy drops feel-good single ‘Laptop’

Maxzy is back with his latest single, “Laptop”, a vibrant, feel-good track designed for anyone looking to enjoy life and unwind.

With a catchy Afro-fusion and Dancehall beat, the song quickly establishes itself as a favourite for fans seeking fun, energy, and connection.

From the first note, Maxzy’s honeyed vocals invite listeners to “get lost in the moment”, creating a warm, effortless atmosphere for relaxation.

“Laptop” celebrates self-love, confidence, and positive energy, with the artist emphasising that being “the prize” goes beyond appearance or arrogance.

Following the success of his earlier singles, “Angels in the Sky” and “Onipa (Human)”, this third release of 2025 shows Maxzy embracing a playful, feel-good vibe that honours feminine beauty while radiating infectious energy.

Cover Artwork: Laptop – Maxzy