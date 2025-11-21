Tulenkey unleashes high-energy sequel with ‘Eye Clear 2’

Ghanaian rap sensation Tulenkey returns with “Eye Clear 2,” a high-energy follow-up to his widely praised original hit.

Known for his sharp lyricism, witty storytelling, and ability to blend hip-hop with Afrobeats rhythms, Tulenkey raises the bar once again.

“Eye Clear 2” delivers a captivating mix of clever punchlines, infectious flows, and relatable street narratives that resonate with both core fans and new listeners.

The track explores themes of self-realisation, personal growth, and seeing through life’s distractions—a message wrapped in Tulenkey’s signature comedic yet confident delivery.

With crisp production, a catchy hook, and polished sound engineering, “Eye Clear 2” is set to dominate playlists, radio rotations, and social platforms.

Cover Artwork: Eye Clear 2 – Tuleneky