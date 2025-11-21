‘Wrong Meat’: Baba Tundey explores life’s unexpected turns

Baba Tundey returns with another relatable anthem in his new single “Wrong Meat”, produced by Mirakilouz Beatz with visuals directed by Mawee.

True to his signature storytelling style, Baba Tundey blends humor, street wisdom, and everyday expressions to unpack how people often end up with what they never intended—whether in love, business, or the hustle.

“Wrong Meat” captures the idea that not everything that looks tempting is meant for you, a theme delivered through witty metaphors and catchy melodies that make the track instantly memorable.

The production is crisp and rhythmic, giving Baba Tundey the perfect backdrop to express the twists, surprises, and unexpected disappointments that life throws our way.

With its engaging visuals and relatable message, “Wrong Meat” is poised to resonate with fans who appreciate music rooted in real-life experiences.