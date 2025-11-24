Ad imageAd image
Joojo Addison teams up with JayCliff on new song ‘Remind Them’

Joojo Addison and JayCliff unite on “Remind Them”, a vibrant track celebrating self-belief and authentic expression.

Ghanaian artist Joojo Addison returns with fresh energy on his new single “Remind Them”, featuring rising talent JayCliff.

Blending Afro-fusion rhythms with smooth melodic hooks, the track delivers an uplifting message about self-belief, resilience, and the power of staying true to one’s purpose.

Joojo Addison’s signature laid-back flow pairs seamlessly with JayCliff’s charismatic verses, creating a vibrant sound that celebrates confidence without arrogance.

“Remind Them” showcases the duo’s strong chemistry, offering listeners a catchy yet meaningful anthem that encourages perseverance even in the face of doubt.

Warm percussion, rhythmic guitar lines, and an infectious chorus make the track perfect for playlists centred on motivation, contemporary Afrobeats, and modern Ghanaian music.

With this release, Joojo Addison continues to carve out his unique space in the scene, while JayCliff’s feature solidifies him as one to watch.

Cover Artwork: Remind Them - Joojo Addison feat. JayCliff
