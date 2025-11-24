Ad imageAd image
New music! FRA! unveils ‘Dandan Woho (Remix)’ featuring Nyamekye

“Dandan Woho (Remix)” by FRA! feat. Nyamekye delivers joyful grooves, rich instrumentation, and uplifting Ghanaian vibes.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian highlife collective FRA! returns with a fresh burst of sonic excitement through the “Dandan Woho (Remix)”, featuring the soulful vocals of Nyamekye.

Known for their vibrant instrumentation and masterful live musicianship, FRA! reimagines the beloved original with richer textures, heightened groove, and a renewed sense of celebration.

Nyamekye’s warm, expressive delivery adds emotional depth, blending seamlessly with the band’s bright guitars, energetic rhythms, and signature highlife flair.

The remix retains the joyful spirit of the track while introducing subtle modern elements that broaden its appeal for both long-time highlife lovers and new listeners.

FRA! demonstrates once again their ability to honour tradition while pushing Ghanaian music forward—delivering a track that feels both familiar and boldly inventive.

Cover Artwork: Dandan Woho (Remix) - FRA! feat. Nyamekye
Cover Artwork: Dandan Woho (Remix) – FRA! feat. Nyamekye
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
