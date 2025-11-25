Ad imageAd image
Joshua Ahenkorah sets social media ablaze ‘Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley’

The “Dzi Dew” Medley showcases exceptional musical craftsmanship, and a message of faith—cementing Joshua Ahenkorah.

Joshua AhenkorahPhoto Credit: Skelaw Photography

Joshua Ahenkorah, following the release of the music video for his latest project, the ‘Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley‘, has rapidly dominated Ghana’s digital and traditional media space.

Within a short period, the video has recorded over 50,000 organic views on YouTube, sparked a wave of viral challenges on TikTok, and earned massive organic airplay on radio and TV nationwide.

Recorded live at his annual First Love Concert in Obuasi, the Dzi Dew Medley beautifully blends four beloved gospel songs—“Dzi Dew” by Uncle Ato, “Manidaso” by Joshua Ahenkorah, “Odi Y’asem Mayen Daa” by Esther Smith, and “Obaatanpa” by the Gospel All Stars.

Watch ‘Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley’ music video

The medley’s arrangement is marked by expressive transitions, uplifting melodies, and rich vocal layers. Its unique fusion of local Ghanaian gospel elements with a contemporary worship ballad feel gives the project a distinct global appeal—making it relatable both at home and abroad.

A masterpiece built by excellence, this project was crafted by Joshua Ahenkorah Ministry, Verse 3 Production, and lead Joshua Ahenkorah, with musical support from the band, Jesus Project Ministry (JPM), and additional contributors including Amakye, Nana Quophi, and Verse 3 Productions.

Its stunning visuals, sound, and finishing touches were delivered by Okante Studio, OS Media, Jonathan Kakraba Jnr, Jerry Quansah, Mozey of Koinonia Studio, Nayaad Lights, and Verse 3 Productions.

The Dzi Dew (Rejoice) Medley has quickly become Ghana’s trending gospel anthem, inspiring testimonies and stirring hearts with its message of faith, encouragement, and hope. Across TikTok, thousands of creators have joined the wave, using the medley’s emotional climaxes and powerful lyrical moments for worship challenges, reaction videos, and devotional content.

Radio stations, television networks, and online gospel platforms continue to embrace the song—cementing Joshua Ahenkorah’s position as one of Ghana’s most impactful worship ministers of this generation.

Get interactive with Joshua Ahenkorah across his socials below:

Facebook: Joshua Ahenkorah

Instagram: @Joshuaahenkorah_official

TikTok: @kwabenahenkorah

