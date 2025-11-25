Ad imageAd image
UNICEF Ghana collaborates with Kuami Eugene for ‘Let Them Shine’ project

UNICEF Ghana partners with Kuami Eugene for a powerful song calling for the protection of children everywhere.

UNICEF Ghana has teamed up with award-winning singer Kuami Eugene to release “Let Them Shine,” an uplifting track dedicated to promoting and protecting child rights.

The song delivers a powerful message, urging communities, leaders, and families to ensure that every child is valued, heard, and given the opportunity to thrive.

With Kuami Eugene’s signature vocal warmth and melodic strength, “Let Them Shine” resonates as both an inspiring anthem and a call to action.

The release emphasises the importance of including children’s voices in all decision-making processes, especially those that directly affect their wellbeing.

UNICEF Ghana’s partnership with the acclaimed artist reinforces the organisation’s commitment to advocating for safe, supportive environments where every child’s potential can be realised.

