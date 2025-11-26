Ad imageAd image
‘Blueticks’: Kelvyn Boy returns with a heartfelt new song

Kelvyn Boy releases “Blueticks,” a soulful Afrobeat track exploring love, ghosting, and emotional vulnerability.

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Kelvyn Boy returns with a captivating new single titled “Blueticks” produced by Samsney.

Known for his effortless blend of Afrobeats, highlife, and contemporary R&B, Kelvyn Boy delivers another emotionally charged record that speaks directly to modern relationships.

“Blueticks” dives into the frustrations of being ignored, unseen, or taken for granted — a relatable theme in today’s digital age where unread messages can say more than words.

Driven by smooth melodies, infectious rhythms, and Kelvyn Boy’s signature vocal sincerity, the track highlights his growth as both a songwriter and storyteller.

“Blueticks” combines vulnerability and groove, offering a perfect balance between danceable energy and heartfelt expression.

Cover Artwork: Blueticks - Kelvyn Boy
