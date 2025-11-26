Rebo Tribe returns with emotional new song ‘Issues’

Rebo Tribe returns with a bold new release titled “Issues,” following the success of their high-energy hit “Lambo.”

The rising Ghanaian collective teams up with Bpm Boss, McRay, J.Derobie, and Babel NKN to deliver a powerful track that blends Afrobeats, urban soul, and raw lyrical emotion.

With production crafted by DJ Bucks45 and a clean, dynamic mix and master from Mantse Chills, “Issues” captures the tension between ambition, relationships, and the realities young artists face today.

Each featured artist brings an authentic, heartfelt verse, transforming personal struggles into a unified anthem of resilience and hope.

The track highlights Rebo Tribe’s growing influence and their commitment to using music as a force for connection and upliftment.

“Issues” not only showcases their evolving sound but reinforces why Rebo Tribe remains one of the most exciting voices driving Ghana’s new musical wave.

Cover Artwork: Issues – Rebo Tribe