Watch: Ko-Jo Cue releases ‘Tontonte’ video feat. AraTheJay & Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Ko-Jo Cue unveils the official music video for “Tontonte,” the beloved track featuring AratheJay and legendary highlife icon Ofori Amponsah.

Though the song has been available since the release of ‘KANI: A Bantama Story,’ the newly released visuals bring a fresh emotional depth to the fan-favourite collaboration.

The “Tontonte” video beautifully amplifies the song’s themes of love, longing, and vulnerability, blending cinematic storytelling with warm, highlife-inspired aesthetics.

Ofori Amponsah’s timeless vocals, AratheJay’s melodic presence, and Ko-Jo Cue’s poetic delivery are brought to life through scenes that celebrate connection, chemistry, and Ghanaian cultural expression.

The visuals also highlight the generational fusion that defines the track — seamlessly pairing old-school highlife charm with modern Afrobeats and rap.