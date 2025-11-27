‘Aseda Reloaded’: Mavis Asante returns with powerful new release

Following the global impact of her inspirational hit “Victory”, Ghana’s beloved gospel singer Mavis Asante returns with a powerful new release titled “Aseda Reloaded”.

The song reintroduces one of her most cherished messages of gratitude, delivering a refreshed sound that blends contemporary gospel elements with Mavis Asante’s unmistakable vocal passion and spiritual depth.

“Aseda Reloaded” is crafted to uplift, encourage, and remind listeners of the importance of thanksgiving, particularly in moments of triumph and renewal.

The track showcases Mavis Asante’s ability to connect emotionally with audiences while offering a revitalised arrangement that resonates with both long-time supporters and new listeners across the world.

Known for her soul-stirring ministry and inspirational songwriting, Mavis Asante continues to strengthen her place in the global gospel music space.