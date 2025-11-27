Ad imageAd image
Music

Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM

Donzy releases his uptempo new single “Forever” featuring Beeztrap KOTM, produced by ForqzyBeatz.

Ghanaian rap star Donzy returns with an exciting new single titled “Forever”, featuring fast-rising drill sensation Beeztrap KOTM.

The track delivers pure energy, blending Donzy’s confident flow with Beeztrap KOTM’s gritty lyrical style to create an anthem that celebrates endurance, growth, and lasting success.

Produced by the acclaimed ForqzyBeatz, “Forever” is driven by an uptempo, hard-hitting production that keeps the momentum high from start to finish.

The collaboration highlights the evolution of Ghana’s hip-hop and Asakaa scene, with both artistes bringing their unique flair to a track designed for playlists, performances, and street rotation.

Donzy’s catchy hooks pair effortlessly with Beeztrap KOTM’s sharp delivery, resulting in a release that feels fresh, modern, and instantly replayable.

Forever is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Forever on all digital music stores herehttps://lks.to/donzy/forever.

Cover Artwork: Forever - Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Cover Artwork: Forever – Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
KOJO BLAK and Lasmid serve rhythm on new song ‘Balance’
Sharleene longs for love on new song “Hesitate”
Discover the Sound of November 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
‘Blueticks’: Kelvyn Boy returns with a heartfelt new song
Rap Fada is out with a new song titled ‘Wo Case’
