Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM

Ghanaian rap star Donzy returns with an exciting new single titled “Forever”, featuring fast-rising drill sensation Beeztrap KOTM.

The track delivers pure energy, blending Donzy’s confident flow with Beeztrap KOTM’s gritty lyrical style to create an anthem that celebrates endurance, growth, and lasting success.

Produced by the acclaimed ForqzyBeatz, “Forever” is driven by an uptempo, hard-hitting production that keeps the momentum high from start to finish.

The collaboration highlights the evolution of Ghana’s hip-hop and Asakaa scene, with both artistes bringing their unique flair to a track designed for playlists, performances, and street rotation.

Donzy’s catchy hooks pair effortlessly with Beeztrap KOTM’s sharp delivery, resulting in a release that feels fresh, modern, and instantly replayable.

Forever is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Forever on all digital music stores here – https://lks.to/donzy/forever.

Cover Artwork: Forever – Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM