Keche return with smooth and melodic love song, ‘Maame’

Ghanaian music duo Keche return with a heartfelt new single titled “Maame”, a romantic mid-tempo track that celebrates affection, desire, and the irresistible charm of a lover.

Known for their dynamic chemistry and ability to blend Afrobeats with contemporary Ghanaian rhythms, Keche deliver a smooth and infectious performance that highlights their signature style.

“Maame” is built on warm melodies, rhythmic percussion, and a catchy hook that makes the track instantly memorable.

The duo express admiration and devotion through heartfelt lyrics, offering listeners a feel-good love anthem perfect for playlists, night-time drives, and intimate moments.

With this release, Keche continue to showcase their versatility and staying power within Ghana’s evolving music landscape.