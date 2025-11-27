Ad imageAd image
Keche return with smooth and melodic love song, ‘Maame’

Keche release “Maame”, a smooth and romantic new single dedicated to a lover.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian music duo Keche return with a heartfelt new single titled “Maame”, a romantic mid-tempo track that celebrates affection, desire, and the irresistible charm of a lover.

Known for their dynamic chemistry and ability to blend Afrobeats with contemporary Ghanaian rhythms, Keche deliver a smooth and infectious performance that highlights their signature style.

“Maame” is built on warm melodies, rhythmic percussion, and a catchy hook that makes the track instantly memorable.

The duo express admiration and devotion through heartfelt lyrics, offering listeners a feel-good love anthem perfect for playlists, night-time drives, and intimate moments.

With this release, Keche continue to showcase their versatility and staying power within Ghana’s evolving music landscape.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
‘Aseda Reloaded’: Mavis Asante returns with powerful new release
Watch: Ko-Jo Cue releases ‘Tontonte’ video feat. AraTheJay & Ofori Amponsah
UNICEF Ghana collaborates with Kuami Eugene for ‘Let Them Shine’ project
‘Set Me Free’: Fad Lan returns stronger than ever
‘Wrong Meat’: Baba Tundey explores life’s unexpected turns
