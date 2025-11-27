KOJO BLAK and Lasmid serve rhythm on new song ‘Balance’

Ghanaian talent KOJO BLAK returns with a vibrant new single, “Balance”, featuring award-winning sensation Lasmid.

The track blends Afrobeats, Highlife influences, and KOJO BLAK’s distinctive vocal style to create a record that speaks to ambition, perseverance, and maintaining stability.

Lasmid’s melodic flair complements Kojo Blak’s delivery, resulting in a seamless collaboration with strong commercial appeal.

Watch the visualiser

“Balance” arrives at a time when KOJO BLAK continues to expand his presence in Ghana’s modern music scene, showcasing his evolution as an artist committed to authenticity and relatable storytelling.

The production is rhythmic and infectious, making it a perfect fit for radio, streaming platforms, and live performances.

Cover Artwork: Balance – KOJO BLAK & Lasmid