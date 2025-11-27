Ad imageAd image
New music! Kofi Karikari offers a deep worship encounter in ‘Ayee’

Kofi Karikari unveils the official “AYEE” video — a moving expression of worship and the sound of the Spirit.

Ghanaian gospel minister Kofi Karikari unveils the official video for his powerful new worship release, “Ayee (Sound of the Spirit)”.

Capturing a deeply spiritual atmosphere, the video brings the song’s message to life through heartfelt worship, expressions of gratitude, and an undeniable sense of God’s presence.

“Ayee (Sound of the Spirit)” is more than music; it is a declaration of praise and a timely reminder that the Spirit of God is moving.

Kofi Karikari delivers a soul-stirring performance marked by purity, devotion, and anointing—qualities that have long defined his ministry.

The visual experience elevates the song’s impact, inviting believers into a genuine encounter with God through sound, emotion, and scripture-inspired worship.

With its uplifting melody and spiritually awakening message, “Ayee” is set to resonate deeply with congregations, worship leaders, and gospel music lovers worldwide.

