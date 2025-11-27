Ad imageAd image
Sharleene longs for love on new song “Hesitate”

"Hesitate" by Sharleene blends South African Amapiano textures with Caribbean influences and Ghanaian-style melodic ease.

Following the release of her debut single, “Keep Coming Back,” Ghanaian singer/songwriter Sharleene returns with a fresh and compelling track titled “Hesitate.”

Produced by Iyke Parker, Sharleene’s Hesitate is a vibrant Afropiano record that blends South African Amapiano textures with Caribbean influences and Ghanaian-style melodic ease.

The song captures the excitement and tension of waiting for a lover to finally open up, set against a groove built for dance floors, playlists, and content creators.

