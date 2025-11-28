Ad imageAd image
‘Joy’: MOGmusic celebrates the supernatural joy of the Holy Spirit

MOGmusic releases Joy, a vibrant worship anthem celebrating the supernatural joy of the Holy Spirit.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian gospel minister MOGmusic returns with a powerful new worship single titled “Joy,” a vibrant anthem that celebrates the supernatural joy found in God’s presence.

Rooted in deep spiritual expression, the song reflects the refreshing, uplifting work of the Holy Spirit and invites believers to rejoice with freedom and gratitude.

“Joy” captures the heart of true worship—radiating faith, hope, and a renewed sense of God’s goodness.

With MOGmusic’s rich vocals and heartfelt delivery, the song builds an atmosphere that lifts burdens and stirs the spirit.

Its message is simple yet profound: authentic joy flows from communion with the Holy Spirit, transforming hearts and restoring peace.

As one of Ghana’s most impactful gospel voices, MOGmusic once again delivers a worship experience that resonates with congregations and personal devotion alike.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
