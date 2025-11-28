Ad imageAd image
Kwesi Slay steps back into the spotlight with new song ‘YOLO’

Kwesi Slay returns with “YOLO,” a powerful anthem reminding listeners to live fully and embrace every moment.

Kwesi Slay steps back into the spotlight with a powerful new anthem titled “YOLO (You Only Live Once),” delivering a bold reminder to live fully and embrace every moment.

It’s more than a song; it’s a message about life’s urgency. Kwesi Slay brings home the truth that life is short, fragile, and precious, and you only get one chance to fill it with meaning, joy, growth, and fulfillment.

Kwesi Slay, known in real life as Bernard Appiah, channels his signature honesty into a motivating anthem that urges listeners to stop holding back and start living with intention.

Kwesi Slay

The visuals complete the experience – the music video was shot and directed by Fawaz, capturing a cinematic blend of real-life moments, ambition, and the bold spirit behind the message.

Since the release, the fans have responded loudly. Radio stations are spinning it throughout the day, TV music shows have added it to rotation, and social media is catching fire with reactions, reposts, and videos featuring the track.

The streets are talking, and everyone agrees – Kwesi Slay is back with intention, and “YOLO” is the sound of someone who knows exactly what he wants to say.

