New music! Strongman drops ‘Aduro’ with Oseikrom Sikanii

Strongman drops a gritty rap anthem with Oseikrom Sikanii on Aduro—a track packed with bars, bounce, and street energy.

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman unleashes a hard-hitting new hip-hop anthem titled “Aduro,” featuring Oseikrom Sikanii.

The track is built on gritty rap beats and punchy drum patterns, creating the perfect backdrop for Strongman’s signature lyrical precision.

Known for his razor-sharp wordplay, Strongman delivers confident verses that highlight hustle, resilience, and street ambition.

Oseikrom Sikanii matches the energy with his bold, charismatic flow, adding street authenticity and a catchy rhythmic bounce that elevates the record.

Aduro brings together two distinct rap styles, blending hardcore bars with modern Ghanaian trap influences to create a track that resonates with both hip-hop fans and urban music lovers.

Cover Artwork: Aduro - Strongman feat. Oseikrom Sikanii
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
KOJO BLAK and Lasmid serve rhythm on new song ‘Balance’
Sharleene longs for love on new song “Hesitate”
Discover the Sound of November 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
‘Blueticks’: Kelvyn Boy returns with a heartfelt new song
You Might Also Like