New music! Strongman drops ‘Aduro’ with Oseikrom Sikanii

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman unleashes a hard-hitting new hip-hop anthem titled “Aduro,” featuring Oseikrom Sikanii.

The track is built on gritty rap beats and punchy drum patterns, creating the perfect backdrop for Strongman’s signature lyrical precision.

Known for his razor-sharp wordplay, Strongman delivers confident verses that highlight hustle, resilience, and street ambition.

Oseikrom Sikanii matches the energy with his bold, charismatic flow, adding street authenticity and a catchy rhythmic bounce that elevates the record.

Aduro brings together two distinct rap styles, blending hardcore bars with modern Ghanaian trap influences to create a track that resonates with both hip-hop fans and urban music lovers.

Cover Artwork: Aduro – Strongman feat. Oseikrom Sikanii