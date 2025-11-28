Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Surgery EP’: A healing worship experience from Team Eternity Ghana

Team Eternity Ghana releases Surgery EP, blending youthful passion with deep worship to inspire spiritual transformation.

Ghana Music

Team Eternity Ghana returns with a powerful new project titled “Surgery EP,” a spirit-filled collection designed to transform hearts and draw believers closer to Jesus Christ.

Known for their dynamic, youth-driven ministry, Team Eternity Ghana continues their mission of raising disciples and spreading the message of eternity through music, word, and art.

The Surgery EP takes listeners on a spiritual journey, offering songs that inspire healing, renewal, and deep connection with God.

With passionate vocals, heartfelt worship moments, and rich lyrical depth, the EP serves as a reminder of God’s power to operate on the soul and restore broken areas of life.

Rooted in authentic worship and youthful expression, Team Eternity Ghana delivers yet another impactful project that resonates with both young believers and the wider Christian community.

Cover Artwork: Surgery EP - Team Eternity Ghana
Ghana Music
You Might Also Like