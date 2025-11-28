Ad imageAd image
Xlimkid releases wavey new song ‘Like Dat’

Xlimkid releases Like Dat, a smooth melodic rap single packed with confidence and vibe.

Ghanaian rising star Xlimkid returns with a refreshing new single titled “Like Dat,” showcasing his smooth blend of melodic rap, urban rhythms, and youthful charisma.

Known for his catchy delivery and unique wavey style, Xlimkid brings an effortless vibe to the track, pairing confident lyrics with a polished sound that instantly grabs attention.

“Like Dat” captures themes of self-expression, freedom, and living boldly—qualities that continue to define Xlimkid’s growing influence in the music scene.

The single’s infectious hook and clean production make it a standout track that feels modern, memorable, and perfect for everyday listening.

With this release, Xlimkid proves once again why he’s considered one of the most exciting new voices emerging from Ghana’s evolving music landscape.

Cover Artwork: Like Dat - Xlimkid
