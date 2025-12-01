Brella and Klayant release powerful new single ‘Dope’

Ghana’s dynamic musical duo Brella and Klayant have officially released their highly anticipated single, “Dope”, a powerful and refreshing addition to the contemporary African music landscape.

Produced by the talented Abochi, “Dope” isn’t just another feel-good anthem — it’s a genre-blending statement that captures the pulse of a new generation.

With infectious melodies, soulful vocals, and crisp lyrical flow, Brella and Klayant showcase their undeniable chemistry, delivering a song that celebrates confidence, love, and authenticity.

The production by Abochi masterfully blends Afropop, R&B, and urban soul, creating a sound that is both deeply African and globally appealing.

Speaking about the track, Brella shared, “‘Dope’ represents freedom — freedom to express, to feel, and to create without limits.”

Klayant added, “It’s more than music; it’s a vibe that connects us to our roots while pushing us into the future.”