Nana Fofie captures raw emotion in new song ‘Need It’

“Need It” by Nana Fofie explores deep connection and vulnerability through soulful melodies.

Ghanaian-Dutch singer-songwriter Nana Fofie returns with her soul-stirring new single, “Need It,” a heartfelt record that dives deep into the emotions we often struggle to express.

Described by Nana as a song “straight from the chest,” “Need It” captures the intense feeling of realizing someone is as essential as oxygen — you don’t understand how much you need them until it hurts to breathe.

With her signature blend of Afropop, R&B, and raw lyrical honesty, Nana Fofie delivers a performance that is both intimate and universally relatable.

Her smooth vocals glide over warm melodies, creating a captivating atmosphere that pulls listeners into the depth of her storytelling.

“Need It” stands out as a vulnerable yet empowering record, showcasing Nana Fofie’s ability to translate real emotion into timeless music.

Cover Artwork: Need It - Nana Fofie
Cover Artwork: Need It – Nana Fofie
