Reggie & Kojo Trilla bring ‘We Won’t Be Here Forever’ to life in new music video

Watch the official video for “We Won’t Be Here Forever” by Reggie & Kojo Trilla ft. O’Kenneth.

Ghanaian drill stars Reggie and Kojo Trilla have dropped the official music video for their emotionally charged single “We Won’t Be Here Forever”, featuring the powerful verse of Asakaa pioneer O’Kenneth.

The track originally appeared on their joint EP How Did We Get Here, released on 5th September 2025.

Departing from hard-hitting drill bangers, the video offers a moody, introspective visual aesthetic that mirrors the song’s message about life’s fragility, ambition, and the urgency to seize the moment.

The production — credited to producer Jordan Beats — fuses dusty 808s, haunting melodies and sincere lyricism from Reggie, Kojo Trilla and O’Kenneth.

With striking visuals and raw emotion, “We Won’t Be Here Forever” showcases the evolving depth of the Ghanaian drill scene.

