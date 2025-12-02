‘Eye Ketewaa Bi II’: Esther Smith & Jamayy release viral remake

Award-winning gospel minister Esther Smith joins forces with rising artist Jamayy to release “Eye Ketewaa Bi II,” a soul-stirring remake of her original 2022 hit.

Reviving the message with renewed depth and contemporary richness, the song delivers a powerful reminder of God’s protection, favour, and unfailing goodness.

“Eye Ketewaa Bi II” blends heartfelt worship with uplifting melodies, creating a spiritual atmosphere that encourages listeners to reflect on God’s constant presence in every season of life.

Watch the visualiser

Esther Smith’s seasoned vocal purity paired with Jamayy’s refreshing delivery breathes new life into the beloved gospel classic, offering both nostalgia and renewed inspiration.

More than a remake, the song stands as a testimony of gratitude, faith, and divine assurance—making it a must-listen for gospel music lovers seeking encouragement and spiritual strength.

Cover Artwork: Eye Ketewaa Bi II – Esther Smith & Jamayy