Guru NKZ releases melodic new song ‘Serwaa’ feat. Oboi

Ghanaian hitmaker Guru NKZ returns with a vibrant new single, “Serwaa,” featuring the smooth and melodic Oboi.

The track blends highlife sweetness with contemporary Afrobeat energy, creating an infectious sound that celebrates love, admiration, and pure feel-good vibes.

“Serwaa” showcases Guru NKZ’s signature storytelling style as he delivers playful yet heartfelt verses, while Oboi’s soothing vocals elevate the song with a romantic touch.

Together, they create a catchy, uplifting tune that feels both fresh and timeless—perfect for fans of authentic Ghanaian rhythms.

With its groovy production, memorable hook, and relatable theme, “Serwaa” is poised to become one of the standout collaborations of the year.

The chemistry between Guru NKZ and Oboi makes the track a repeat-worthy anthem for lovers and music enthusiasts alike.

Cover Artwork: Serwaa – Guru NKZ feat. Oboi