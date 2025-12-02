Stonebwoy brings ‘Samankudi’ to life in must-watch music video

Ghanaian global music icon Stonebwoy has officially released the vibrant visuals for “Samankudi,” a standout track from his chart-topping project, The Torcher EP.

The song delivers pure tropical energy, blending Afro-Dancehall rhythms with smooth coastal vibes that showcase Stonebwoy’s signature sound.

Shot in the lively city of Miami and directed by Jay Parpworth, the official video captures Stonebwoy in his natural element—sun-soaked beaches, rolling waves, palm trees, and carefree moments that mirror the warm, feel-good spirit of the track.

“Samankudi” celebrates freedom, rhythm, and the unfiltered joy of island living, making it one of the most visually refreshing releases of the year.

With its infectious melodies and cinematic tropical backdrop, the “Samankudi” video elevates the song’s energy and reinforces Stonebwoy’s position as one of Africa’s most dynamic and globally recognized artists.