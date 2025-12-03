Ad imageAd image
‘Have Mercy 2’: Kofi Kinaata features Sarkodie new Highlife song

Kofi Kinaata features Sarkodie on Have Mercy 2, blending soulful highlife with sharp lyricism and deep storytelling.

Kofi Kinaata returns with Have Mercy 2, this time joined by Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie for a powerful fusion of highlife and hiplife.

The track delivers everything fans admire about both artists: soulful melodies, reflective storytelling, and sharp lyrical craftsmanship.

Kofi Kinaata’s signature wisdom-driven writing blends effortlessly with Sarkodie’s commanding flow, creating a song rich in meaning and cultural depth.

“Have Mercy 2” explores real-life struggles, personal growth, and the everyday challenges that shape the Ghanaian experience.

Its production maintains a classic highlife warmth while giving space for modern rhythmic energy, making it appealing to both long-time fans and new listeners.

For anyone who appreciates thoughtful lyrics and authentic Ghanaian sound, this collaboration stands out as one of the year’s most compelling releases.

Cover Artwork: Have Mercy 2 - Kofi Kinaata feat. Sarkodie
Cover Artwork: Have Mercy 2 – Kofi Kinaata feat. Sarkodie
