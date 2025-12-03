‘Have Mercy 2’: Kofi Kinaata features Sarkodie new Highlife song

Kofi Kinaata returns with Have Mercy 2, this time joined by Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie for a powerful fusion of highlife and hiplife.

The track delivers everything fans admire about both artists: soulful melodies, reflective storytelling, and sharp lyrical craftsmanship.

Kofi Kinaata’s signature wisdom-driven writing blends effortlessly with Sarkodie’s commanding flow, creating a song rich in meaning and cultural depth.

“Have Mercy 2” explores real-life struggles, personal growth, and the everyday challenges that shape the Ghanaian experience.

Its production maintains a classic highlife warmth while giving space for modern rhythmic energy, making it appealing to both long-time fans and new listeners.

For anyone who appreciates thoughtful lyrics and authentic Ghanaian sound, this collaboration stands out as one of the year’s most compelling releases.

Cover Artwork: Have Mercy 2 – Kofi Kinaata feat. Sarkodie