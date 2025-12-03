New music! Shatta Wale shines in ‘Jealousy’ music video

Shatta Wale returns with the official video for ‘Jealousy‘, delivering another bold and captivating entry into his ever-growing catalogue.

The Ghanaian dancehall star channels raw emotion and confidence as he addresses envy, ambition, and resilience with his trademark charisma.

The Jealousy video, directed by the talented Kojo Myles, brings the song’s message to life through sharp visuals, expressive storytelling, and a stylish aesthetic that complements Shatta Wale’s commanding performance.

Kojo Myles’ direction adds depth and flair, capturing both the energy and vulnerability behind the track.

With its infectious rhythm, relatable theme, and visually engaging production, Jealousy stands out as one of Shatta Wale’s strongest releases of the year.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a new listener, this video is guaranteed to keep you watching.