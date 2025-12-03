Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Shatta Wale shines in ‘Jealousy’ music video

Shatta Wale returns with the Jealousy official video, delivering bold storytelling and dancehall flair.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Shatta Wale returns with the official video for ‘Jealousy‘, delivering another bold and captivating entry into his ever-growing catalogue.

The Ghanaian dancehall star channels raw emotion and confidence as he addresses envy, ambition, and resilience with his trademark charisma.

The Jealousy video, directed by the talented Kojo Myles, brings the song’s message to life through sharp visuals, expressive storytelling, and a stylish aesthetic that complements Shatta Wale’s commanding performance.

Kojo Myles’ direction adds depth and flair, capturing both the energy and vulnerability behind the track.

With its infectious rhythm, relatable theme, and visually engaging production, Jealousy stands out as one of Shatta Wale’s strongest releases of the year.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a new listener, this video is guaranteed to keep you watching.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Stonebwoy brings ‘Samankudi’ to life in must-watch music video
Reggie & Kojo Trilla bring ‘We Won’t Be Here Forever’ to life in new music video
Brella and Klayant release powerful new single ‘Dope’
Kwesi Slay steps back into the spotlight with new song ‘YOLO’
‘Joy’: MOGmusic celebrates the supernatural joy of the Holy Spirit
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AfroFuture 2025 AfroFuture announces Rema as headliner for second wave lineup
Next Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram. Black Sherif achieves near-total dominance in 2025 Spotify Wrapped
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Gus Sarkodie
“How I Want It” puts Anabel Rose in Apple Music’s Best of 2025 lists
News
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
AratheJay at XOYO, London - UK. Photo Credit: Nana Kinq.
AratheJay returns to Accra for ‘Nimo Live’ 2025 after successful Europe tour
News
AfroFuture 2025
AfroFuture announces Rema as headliner for second wave lineup
News
Strongman
Welcome To December 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif achieves near-total dominance in 2025 Spotify Wrapped
News
99 PHACES. Photo Credit: Supplied.
99 PHACES makes Apple Music’s “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” list
News
CEO, Mubarak Nkrumah
MimLife Records hosts ‘No To Red’ Walkathon to fight drug abuse
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: YouTube Africa.
It sounds gospel but very romantic – Black Sherif teases again
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: YouTube Africa.
I’m working with people who love music – Black Sherif on success
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like