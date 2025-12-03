Ad imageAd image
Young Rob ignites the scene with new song ‘Fire Dey’

Young Rob returns to Afrobeats with Fire Dey, a vibrant, momentum-filled track ready to light up playlists.

As 2025 comes to a close, Young Rob is determined to end the year on a high note with his electrifying new single, Fire Dey.

The track is a high-octane Afrobeats anthem powered by unstoppable rhythm and vibrant energy. According to the artist, Fire Dey is “all about momentum,” crafted to keep the party moving the moment it hits the speakers.

Co-produced by Rwanda’s Mad BnS, the song continues Young Rob’s impressive run of cross-country collaborations, blending infectious percussion with an irresistible hook.

The result is an explosive tune designed to keep listeners charged from start to finish.

Following the Daft Punk-inspired Just Dance, Fire Dey marks Young Rob’s fourth release of the year and his return to Afrobeats after recent explorations into Pop and Electronic sounds.

With its lively groove and dance-ready feel, this track is poised to dominate playlists, clubs, and parties worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Fire Dey - Young Rob
Cover Artwork: Fire Dey – Young Rob
