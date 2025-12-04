DopeNation unleashes pure energy in new song ‘Gb33’

DopeNation returns with a high-voltage new single titled “Gb33,” crafted to unleash your purest form of explosive energy.

Produced by the dynamic duo themselves, this track elevates their signature sound with pounding rhythms, electrifying synths, and a chorus built to ignite any playlist.

“Gb33” captures the bold, unapologetic spirit DopeNation is known for, blending dance-ready beats with an addictive groove that keeps listeners fully charged from start to finish.

As one of Africa’s most innovative music duos, DopeNation continues to push sonic boundaries, and “Gb33” stands as another powerful testament to their production mastery.

Whether you’re gearing up for a party, a workout, or simply want to boost your mood, this single delivers pure adrenaline.

With its energetic pulse and infectious vibe, “Gb33” is set to dominate the airwaves and solidify DopeNation’s position as a force in the Afrobeats and electronic fusion scene.

Cover Artwork: Gb33 – DopeNation