Elder Emmanuel Arthur releases ‘Mekra Hyira Awuradi’ and 2 more new songs

Elder Emmanuel Arthur, shares three powerful songs this year: “Okura Yen,” “Mekra Hyira Awurade,” and “Son of Man” – each carrying its own message of hope, gratitude, and worship.

As 2025 gradually draws to a close, many have faced challenges, transitions, and moments that tested their faith.

Yet one truth remains unshaken: He that watches over Israel neither sleeps nor slumbers — and He will uphold His people with His righteous right hand, especially through these songs.

“Okura Yen (He Upholds Us)”

The newest release, Okura Yen, is a deeply moving Twi worship ballad that reminds believers of God’s sustaining power.

Delivered in a 3/4 classic Ghanaian worship style, the song blends spirituality, musical purity, and emotional depth.

According to Elder Arthur: “This song is a testimony of how God holds us when we feel afraid, weak or forgotten. Every line is a declaration of His faithfulness that never fails.”

“Mekra Hyira Awurade (Bless The Lord)”

This worship-filled piece calls listeners to honor and bless the name of the Lord for His goodness and mercy. It creates an atmosphere of reverence while encouraging personal devotion.

“Son of Man (Onipa Ba)”

A vibrant, danceable, contemporary gospel track that blends English and Twi. ‘Son of Man‘ reflects Psalm 8: “What is man that You are mindful of him?” — an expression of gratitude for God’s kindness and mindfulness.

About Elder Emmanuel Arthur

Elder Emmanuel Arthur is a respected worship leader, songwriter, and minister under The Church of Pentecost. With a passion for heartfelt worship and sound biblical truth, he continues to inspire believers through spirit-filled songs centered on God’s love, faithfulness, and sustaining grace.

Cover Artwork: Mekra Hyira Awurade – Elder Emmanuel Arthur