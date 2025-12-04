Ad imageAd image
‘More Problem’: Savannah Sonics unleashes hard-hitting new song

Savannah Sonics teams up with Gingsen, Kwesi Arthur, and Ntelabi for “More Problem,” a fierce Hip-Hop anthem.

Savannah Sonics teams up with Gingsen, Kwesi Arthur, and Ntelabi for the explosive new Hip-Hop single “More Problem.”

Built on the classic trope “more money, more problems,” the track dives into themes of success, struggle, and survival—echoing the realities many Ghanaians face daily.

Gingsen and Ntelabi deliver fierce verses that dissect the bittersweet nature of success, while Kwesi Arthur’s presence elevates the song into a high-energy anthem poised to shake the Hip-Hop landscape.

With its unapologetic bars and heavy-hitting production, “More Problem” captures the fine balance between ambition and hardship, showcasing the trio’s raw honesty and lyrical firepower.

Savannah Sonics, already turning heads with “BIEM (greed)” and “Tas Tas,” continues to challenge expectations and push Ghana’s northern sound to the forefront.

Cover Artwork: More Problem - Savannah Sonics feat. Gingsen, Kwesi Arthur, & Ntelabi
You Might Also Like